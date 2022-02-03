Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

