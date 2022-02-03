Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,625,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.