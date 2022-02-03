Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

