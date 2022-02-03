NEA Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

NEA Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,055 shares during the quarter. Annexon makes up approximately 0.5% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 6.15% of Annexon worth $43,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Annexon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

