PetroDollar Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $469,123.40 and approximately $31.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.