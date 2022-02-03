IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Tops $93.53 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $93.53 million and approximately $30.71 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.00 or 0.07131545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,677.72 or 1.00064386 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054605 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,060,825,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,475,905 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IRISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.