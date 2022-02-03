Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 410.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,403 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discovery were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after buying an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after buying an additional 681,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,053.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

