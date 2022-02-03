Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after buying an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after buying an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

