Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

