Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

KR stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

