Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

