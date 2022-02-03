Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TCYMF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Tingyi has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

