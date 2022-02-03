Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.

OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.