Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 164 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $69,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.