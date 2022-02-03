Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equinix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $716.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $783.21 and its 200-day moving average is $804.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

