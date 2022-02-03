Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,975,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,977,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 326,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

