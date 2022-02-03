Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Exponent were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

