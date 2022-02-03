Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

