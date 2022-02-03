WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

