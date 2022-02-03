WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.29-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30.
Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.88.
In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
