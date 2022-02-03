Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

