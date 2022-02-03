General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

