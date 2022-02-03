Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

FVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

