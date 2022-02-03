Zacks Investment Research Lowers West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of WTBA opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

