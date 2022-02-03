Model N (NYSE:MODN) Trading Down 3.7%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.63. 5,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 139,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $13,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

