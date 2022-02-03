Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

