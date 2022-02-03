Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

