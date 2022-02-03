M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

