Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.