Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 3.8%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 28,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,263,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Angi by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

