MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.70 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,568.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 58,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,142,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 49,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.