MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $1.95 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

