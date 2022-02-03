Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.78 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.