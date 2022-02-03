Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $86.75

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,071. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.