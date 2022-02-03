CPChain (CPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $723,089.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $723,089.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00252901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

