Datacoin (DTC) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $14,574.98 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017016 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.