PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.36.
Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,932,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.