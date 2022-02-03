Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Mplx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

