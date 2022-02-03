DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of DEUZF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

