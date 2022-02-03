PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

PJT stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

