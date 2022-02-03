Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

