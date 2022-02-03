Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

