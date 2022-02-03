Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 38 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 38 price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

