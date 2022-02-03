Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $4,355,000.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

