Barclays Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $125.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NYSE:DHI opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

