Truist Financial Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.55.

Shares of FB stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

