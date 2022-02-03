Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $237.66 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average is $244.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

