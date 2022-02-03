Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,158 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

