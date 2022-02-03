Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

PYCR stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

