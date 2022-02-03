TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.