DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 755,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,003,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DraftKings by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DraftKings stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.