Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.